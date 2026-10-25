Baku holds rally in support of footballers from Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia [PHOTOS]

25 October 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A rally supporting the teams from Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia (Maohi Nui – Tahiti), taking part in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, was held in Baku on October 25.

Supporters from both territories gathered outside the Athletes' Village to greet the young footballers before the tournament. Their show of support also highlighted their determination to preserve their national identities, cultural heritage and traditions.

The event underscored solidarity among Pacific peoples and the role of international sporting competitions in giving young athletes an opportunity to represent their communities on the global stage.

The Baku Initiative Group had earlier welcomed the arrival of the two teams in Azerbaijan, noting that football can bring peoples closer together, strengthen friendship and promote cultural exchange.

The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival is taking place in Baku from October 22 to 30, with teams representing 189 football associations participating.