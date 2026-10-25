Isabelle Berune praises young athletes competing on international stage

25 October 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The opportunity for young athletes to compete on the global stage is a source of great pride, said Isabelle Berune, vice president of the Sports Commission of the Loyalty Islands in Kanaky–New Caledonia.

Speaking to journalists during a rally in support of the teams from Kanaky–New Caledonia and French Polynesia (Maohi Nui – Tahiti), Berune highlighted the importance of their participation in international sporting competitions.

She noted that despite representing small territories, the young athletes have the opportunity to compete in a world-level tournament, face their peers from other countries and represent their communities with pride.

"We have come here to support our young people, accompany them and encourage them. Participating in such global tournaments is of great importance for the future development of our athletes," she said.