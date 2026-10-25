China reaffirms opposition to arms race in Space

25 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a document outlining the country’s official position on space governance, reiterating Beijing’s opposition to the deployment of weapons in space and an arms race beyond Earth.

China has called on countries to refrain from militarising space and using it for activities that undermine other nations’ sovereignty, security or development interests.

The document stresses the need to abandon offensive military policies and make every possible effort to prevent an arms race in space.

“The risk of an arms race in space and the trend towards turning it into a battlefield have become the greatest threats and challenges to space security,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

Beijing has also called for the regulation of commercial activities in space while promoting the development of the space economy. According to the document, private-sector and commercial operations should respect the legitimate rights and interests of other states.

In particular, such activities should not involve unlawful interference in other countries’ armed conflicts or domestic affairs, the statement says.

China’s Foreign Ministry maintains that outer space should be explored and used exclusively for peaceful purposes. It also emphasises that all countries’ rights to access and explore space must be effectively protected.