MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli meets with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye

23 October 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

The announcement was shared via an official post on the party’s account on the X social media platform.

Devlet Bahçeli, Chairman of Türkiye's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), met with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Türkiye, Rashad Aslanov, at the party's headquarters in Ankara.

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