22 October 2026 21:27 (UTC+04:00)

The day before, Witkoff told Putin during a meeting in St. Petersburg that he is a "humanitarian" after the Russian head of state approved the release of US citizen Stephen Hubbard from prison in Russia.

"Putin has killed thousands of people, innocent Ukrainians and Russian soldiers," a Downing Street spokesperson said, accusing the Russian president of "starving children of heat and warmth."

The United Kingdom government rejected United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff's characterization of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "humanitarian."

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