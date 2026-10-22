Germany arrests Ukrainian man for spying for Russia

22 October 2026 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday that a Ukrainian national, Vadym Y., was arrested today by the Federal Criminal Police officers on suspicion of spying for Russia.

"Vadym Y. had been in contact with a Russian intelligence service through an intermediary since at least July 2025. Against the backdrop of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, he collected militarily relevant information for the intelligence service from Germany. This included, for example, information about the production of armored vehicles, ammunition, and explosives, as well as personnel and military facilities at sites securing NATO's eastern flank," the prosecutors said in a statement.

The prosecutors also stated that the accused recruited people from the European arms industry to gather information that was not publicly available, adding that he is set to appear before the Federal Court of Justice tomorrow.