Leyla Aliyeva visits 'The World Through the Eyes of a Child' exhibition and Imam al-Bukhari Complex in Samarkand [PHOTOS]

22 October 2026 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition entitled "The World Through the Eyes of a Child" has been organized as part of the World Summit "Investing in Children's Wellbeing: Towards Sustainable and Equitable Development for Future Generations", held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the exhibition on October 22.

The exhibition is dedicated to reforms implemented in Uzbekistan in the areas of maternal and child health, education, rehabilitation, inclusion and the protection of children's rights.

The exhibition comprises 13 thematic sections and interactive zones covering the stages of a child's development, from birth to the transition to independent life. It presents initiatives aimed at safeguarding health in early childhood, providing social support to families, delivering rehabilitation services, promoting inclusive education and ensuring children's rights.

Leyla Aliyeva then visited the Imam al-Bukhari Memorial Complex.

She was briefed on the modern complex, established to study and promote the scholarly legacy of Imam Muhammad ibn Ismail al-Bukhari (810–870), one of the most prominent scholars in the Islamic world and one of the leading authorities in the science of hadith.

It was noted that, following extensive reconstruction, the complex has become an important centre for spiritual education and tourism. The necessary facilities have been created to welcome pilgrims and international tourists, as well as to promote the study of Islam’s cultural and scholarly heritage.