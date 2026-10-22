UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor to face Hearts

22 October 2026 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Conference League phase kicks off on October 22.

Turkiye's Trabzonspor will host Scottish side Hearts at the Şenol Güneş Sports Complex. The match will start at 20:45 Baku time.

Belgian referee Laurens Visser will serve as the referee for the encounter.

It should be noted that Trabzonspor currently sits in 3rd place in the standings with 3 points, while Hearts occupies 19th position with 1 point.

The 2026–27 UEFA Conference League marks the sixth edition of UEFA's third-tier European club competition, bringing together teams from across the continent to compete for continental success.

The tournament champions will earn an automatic place in the league phase of the 2027–28 UEFA Europa League, provided they have not already qualified for the UEFA Champions League or the Europa League through their domestic league results.

Defending champions Crystal Palace will not have the opportunity to retain their Conference League title, having already secured a place in the 2027–28 UEFA Europa League league phase.

Under UEFA's current competition format, clubs competing in the Europa League league phase can no longer drop into the Conference League later in the season.