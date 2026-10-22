SOCAR and Eni eye expansion into joint energy projects in third countries

22 October 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company, SOCAR, is evaluating options to expand its collaboration with Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. on joint initiatives in third countries, according to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

The announcement was made via the minister’s account on X (formerly Twitter) following a high-level working meeting in Italy with Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi. The discussion focused on deepening strategic alignment and unlocking new commercial ventures between the two entities.

During the talks, officials reviewed progress on a joint biofuel production pilot project currently underway in Azerbaijan. The meeting also addressed future cooperation in accelerating the global energy transition and facilitating the exchange of advanced technological expertise.