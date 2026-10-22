Global oil prices rise amid fears of escalating conflict with Iran

22 October 2026 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

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Despite the start of negotiations between the United States and Russia and Washington’s suspension of sanctions on Russian diesel fuel exports to the global market, oil prices rose on international markets today. On the London exchange, the price of Brent crude increased by...

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