Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad [VIDEO]

21 October 2026 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight in the Kaliningrad exclave earlier today.

The aircraft did not carry ammunition, and it crashed in an uninhabited area.

The ministry said the crew ejected from the two-seat cockpit and was later recovered by a search and rescue team. It did not provide details on possible injuries to the crew, stating instead that there is "no threat to the pilots' lives."