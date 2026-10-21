Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad [VIDEO]
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight in the Kaliningrad exclave earlier today.
The aircraft did not carry ammunition, and it crashed in an uninhabited area.
The ministry said the crew ejected from the two-seat cockpit and was later recovered by a search and rescue team. It did not provide details on possible injuries to the crew, stating instead that there is "no threat to the pilots' lives."
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