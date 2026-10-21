Iran seeks new export markets amid war and sanctions, Foreign Minister says

21 October 2026 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran’s Foreign Ministry is seeking new markets to boost the country’s exports and improve access for Iranian products, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi made the remarks at the National Export Day Conference in Tehran.

“The Foreign Ministry is working to remove obstacles facing Iranian exporters and facilitate the export of goods,” he said.

Araghchi said Iran was currently facing war, military threats and extensive sanctions.

“The reality is that Iran is currently in a state of war, and the war is still ongoing. Iran has yet to reach a state of peace, and peace remains some distance away. Accordingly, all decisions must be made within a framework suited to wartime conditions,” he said.

The foreign minister emphasized the significant role of Iranian exporters in a conflict that also has major economic implications.

Araghchi added that Iran’s borders had increasingly become places where cargo was held up rather than transit corridors for the movement of goods. He said the Foreign Ministry was working with the relevant authorities to identify the causes of these problems and find solutions.

He also stressed the need for Iran to pursue measures to reduce tariffs in neighboring countries to increase exports.

According to Araghchi, the Foreign Ministry is working to strengthen diplomatic engagement by provinces bordering neighboring countries, with the aim of improving cross-border economic cooperation.

He noted that neighboring countries had always been a priority in Iran’s foreign policy, adding that their economic importance had grown further under the country’s current circumstances.