Ashgabat hosts trilateral meeting between Leyla Aliyeva, Oguljahan Atabayeva and Saida Mirziyoyeva [PHOTOS]

20 October 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A trilateral meeting was held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on October 20, bringing together Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Affairs of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care; and Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan.

Oguljahan Atabayeva said the international MAMA "Mother Nature" art exhibition, which will be held in Ashgabat, is an important event that brings countries together through shared spiritual and cultural values and similar approaches to social and humanitarian issues.

Highlighting environmental protection and cooperation within regional and international organisations, Atabayeva expressed confidence that the exhibition would also lead to practical steps towards safeguarding the environment.

Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that joint efforts could make it possible to implement many important environmental projects. Recalling her visit to the Charitable Foundation, she said she had personally witnessed the high level of care provided to children. She added that the exhibition would mark another step towards promoting kindness.

Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that meetings of this kind open up new opportunities, particularly by bringing people together around a shared desire to care for others and build the future on this foundation.

She stressed that, for every child, the most important thing is to feel safe and cared for alongside their mother, to know they are loved and to be confident that they will always be heard.