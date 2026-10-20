Ryabkov: Russia optimistic about diesel deal with US
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov claimed on Tuesday that his country remains optimistic about implementing a "diesel deal" reached with the United States.
"I think there are some good prospects here, and we'll pursue them. So far, everything looks positive," he told reporters.
Furthermore, the official addressed the conflict with Ukraine and stalled negotiations, stressing that US President Donald Trump's decision not to impose "hellish sanctions" against Moscow will not change Russia's approach to the Ukraine settlement. "This approach is well known in Washington and in European capitals," he said. "And I'm sure they know about it in Kyiv, too," he added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!