National weightlifters secure nine medals in Albania [PHOTOS]

19 October 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's weightlifting team has won nine medals at the European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships held in Durres, Albania.

Competing in the 86kg weight category, Rahila Huseynzade claimed silver in the snatch with a lift of 94kg and bronze in the clean and jerk, lifting 115kg. Her combined total of 209kg earned her silver in the overall standings.

Fuad Hasanov and Gasim Ismayilov each secured three medals, bringing Azerbaijan's total to nine.

All three Azerbaijani athletes competing at the continental championships under head coach Serdar Hasanov and senior coach Asif Mammadov have finished the event with medals.

Weightlifting has a long history of success in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani lifters have won medals at European and world championships, as well as the Olympic Games. The country has also produced European and world champions in different weight categories. The sport is overseen by the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, which represents the country in international competitions.

The federation was established in the mid-20th century, during the Soviet era, when weightlifting was already a popular and highly competitive sport in the region. After Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991, the AWF was restructured to function as an independent national governing body. Since then, it has worked to rebuild and modernize the sport, aligning itself with international standards and organizations such as the International Weightlifting Federation.

The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation is currently headed by President Kamran Nabizade.

The main goals of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation include developing weightlifting at both grassroots and elite levels, identifying and nurturing young talent, and improving the overall quality of coaching and training systems across the country.

Another key objective of the AWF is to achieve strong results on the international stage. Azerbaijani weightlifters have competed in major events such as European Championships, World Championships, and the Olympic Games, often achieving notable success.