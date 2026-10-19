Japan, US launch large-scale military exercises involving over 57,000 troops

19 October 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Japan and the United States have launched large-scale joint military exercises, dubbed "Keen Sword," involving more than 57,000 troops, Kyodo reported.

According to the information, the manoeuvres will continue until October 29.

The exercises involve 45,000 Japanese and approximately 12,000 US military personnel, as well as nearly 300 aircraft and naval vessels. Military units from seven additional countries, including Australia, Germany and France, are also expected to participate.

During the exercises, Japan’s new Type-25 mobile missile systems, with an approximate range of 1,000 kilometres, will be showcased for the first time. Meanwhile, the US NMESIS and MADIS systems, designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles and low-flying targets, will be deployed on Yonaguni Island.

The manoeuvres will include drills to repel air and ballistic missile attacks, conduct parachute and amphibious landings, evacuate wounded personnel, and carry out operations in space and cyberspace.

The Keen Sword exercises are held every two years.

Image: AP