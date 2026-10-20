Third World War is inevitable, former Serbian president Vučić warns

20 October 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has warned that the world is moving towards a large-scale military confrontation, arguing that the rapid rearmament of European countries makes a Third World War inevitable.

Speaking in an interview with Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak, Vučić expressed concern over rising defence expenditure across Europe, including in Scandinavian countries, as governments continue to expand their military capabilities.

He pointed to the German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall, claiming that its profits had increased seventeenfold amid growing demand for military equipment.

"I am neither a fool nor blind. If you don't see how Europe is arming itself, then you are choosing to ignore it. But why are they arming themselves? For what purpose?" Vučić asked.

Drawing a comparison with the dramatic works of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, the former Serbian leader referred to the literary principle that a rifle introduced in the first act of a play must eventually be fired.

Vučić suggested that Europe's accelerating military buildup could similarly lead to armed confrontation.

According to him, European governments are continuing to strengthen their armed forces while justifying increased defence spending by citing the need to protect themselves against Russia.

The former president expressed pessimism about the international security situation, suggesting that preparations for a wider conflict were becoming increasingly apparent.

"I would be the happiest person if I were wrong, but I fear that is not the case," Vučić said, according to Serbian media reports.

He has previously issued warnings about the possibility of a broader global conflict, citing growing geopolitical tensions and military escalation.

During the interview, Vučić also addressed Serbia's relations with Russia, Western countries and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Despite his warning, he maintained that diplomacy and negotiations remain essential to preventing further escalation.

His remarks come amid continued increases in European defence expenditure, although his prediction that a Third World War is inevitable remains a personal assessment rather than an established outcome.