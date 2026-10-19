Azerbaijan, Georgia aim to strengthen strategic economic partnership

19 October 2026 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Georgia aim to increase their bilateral trade turnover to more than $2 billion, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev said at a roundtable in Tbilisi titled "Georgia-Azerbaijan: Strategic Partnership and a Common Future."

According to the ambassador, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.4 billion in 2025.

"Azerbaijan and Georgia have significant economic potential, and the political leadership of both countries has set the goal of further developing bilateral economic ties," the diplomat emphasized.

Guliyev also spoke about planned projects in the green energy sector, noting that future initiatives are expected to attract approximately $6 billion to $7 billion in investment to the two countries.

"These investments will serve the well-being of our peoples," he noted.

The ambassador highlighted the importance of making effective use of the geographical position of Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as developing their transport and economic potential.

He added that both countries were strengthening their positions as reliable partners for international stakeholders. Guliyev also expressed confidence that issues arising in bilateral relations would be resolved through dialogue and discussion.