Azerbaijan and Iran resume two-way natural gas trade as Tehran eyes expanded cooperation

17 October 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan exported 175.237 million cubic metres of natural gas worth $11.793 million to Iran during January–August 2026, while importing a larger volume of gas from its southern neighbour, according to the State Statistical Committee.

During the same period, Azerbaijan imported 215.022 million cubic metres of natural gas from Iran, valued at $14.471 million.

The figures indicate that Azerbaijan imported approximately 39.8 million cubic metres more gas from Iran than it exported during the reporting period.

According to the committee, no natural gas imports or exports between Azerbaijan and Iran were recorded during the corresponding period of 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 16.378 billion cubic metres of natural gas to eight countries in the first eight months of 2026, generating $5.711 billion in revenue.

Compared with January–August 2025, export revenues declined by $286.011 million, or 4.8%, while the volume of exported gas decreased by 75.102 million cubic metres, equivalent to 0.5%.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s total natural gas imports during the reporting period amounted to 215.022 million cubic metres, worth $14.471 million, with Iran serving as the country’s sole supplier.

In the corresponding period last year, Azerbaijan imported 233.303 million cubic metres of gas from Russia and Turkmenistan, valued at $36.321 million.

Consequently, natural gas imports decreased by 18.281 million cubic metres, or 7.8%, in volume, while their value fell by $21.850 million, representing a reduction of approximately 60.2%.