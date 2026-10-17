Diaspora community in Greece appoints new coordinator at Athens meeting

17 October 2026 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has discussed expanding cooperation with its diaspora community in Greece during a meeting held in Athens as part of a working visit by Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora.

According to the Committee, the meeting brought together Azerbaijanis living in Greece to discuss future priorities for diaspora activities, community organisation and opportunities for closer cooperation.

The event began with the playing of Azerbaijan's National Anthem, followed by a tribute to those who lost their lives defending the country's territorial integrity.

Video excerpts featuring speeches by President Ilham Aliyev were also presented, highlighting the importance of strengthening national unity, supporting Azerbaijani communities abroad and encouraging new diaspora initiatives.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Greece, Arif Mammadov, addressed the meeting, discussing the integration of Azerbaijanis into Greek society and their efforts to promote Azerbaijan through various initiatives.

Committee Chairman Fuad Muradov outlined the government's diaspora policy, emphasising its role in strengthening ties among Azerbaijanis living abroad and encouraging the development of organised communities.

He also provided information on projects and programmes implemented by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, highlighting progress in coordinating diaspora activities and supporting the representation of Azerbaijan internationally.

During the meeting, a coordinator for Athens was selected within the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis Living in Eastern European Countries.

The newly selected coordinator presented proposals aimed at improving the organisation of the Azerbaijani community in Greece and expanding its activities.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session, during which community members raised issues of concern and exchanged views on potential new initiatives.

The Committee reaffirmed that strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijanis living abroad, supporting diaspora organisations and consolidating national unity remain among its principal priorities.