IDF condemns settler attack on European diplomats

17 October 2026 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) condemned on Saturday "the severe act of violence that took place in the area of Taybeh," where Israeli settlers attacked a European diplomatic delegation.

The IDF stressed that "the consulate's visit was not coordinated with the IDF," adding that such coordination is "important to prevent incidents of this kind."

A preliminary inquiry revealed that no IDF soldiers were present at the scene when the attack occurred. "Police forces and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are entering the area accompanied by IDF soldiers and will begin collecting findings and evidence, as well as taking testimonies, in support of an investigation that has been opened," the statement read.