Azerbaijan celebrates 35th anniversary of restored independence with a concert in Rome [PHOTOS]

18 October 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan’s 35th anniversary of the restoration of independence was celebrated with a concert in central Rome, bringing together representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organisations, the media, cultural and academic communities, as well as members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The event, organised jointly by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy and the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre, was held ahead of 18 October, Azerbaijan’s Independence Restoration Day, according to AZERTAC, citing the embassy.

The programme opened with the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the gathering, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Italy, Elchin Huseynli, highlighted the historical significance of 18 October 1991, when the country restored its independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s renewed independence was rooted in the legacy of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, established on 28 May 1918 and recognised as the first secular democratic republic in the Muslim East.

Huseynli described the path to independence as difficult and turbulent, adding that the contributions of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev had helped transform modern Azerbaijan into a strong, independent and prosperous state on the international stage.

Gulnar Tagizade, deputy director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre, also addressed the event, emphasising the role of music and dance in communicating a nation’s history and cultural identity to wider audiences.

‘Voice of a Nation’ showcases Azerbaijani heritage

The official proceedings were followed by a concert entitled Voice of a Nation, featuring performances of Azerbaijani classical compositions and folk music alongside traditional dances.

The musical programme featured Madina Shahgaldieva on the kamancha, Ismayil Zulfuqarov on the tar and Jafar Hasanov on the naghara.

Six talented dancers from the Baku Choreography Academy performed traditional Azerbaijani dances, including Yalli and Jangi, highlighting the country’s rich musical and choreographic heritage.

The concert offered an opportunity to introduce international audiences in Rome to Azerbaijan’s cultural traditions while marking a significant milestone in the country’s modern history.