South Korean banks boost cybersecurity after data leaks

16 October 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea’s five largest commercial banks are preparing to increase investments in information security following a series of customer data leaks and cyberattacks. The move reflects growing concerns about the safety of financial information as banking services become increasingly digitalized.

The country’s five biggest banks have allocated a combined total of approximately 332 billion won to information security this year, representing a 3.8% increase compared with the previous year. However, recent incidents have prompted financial institutions to consider additional spending on cybersecurity infrastructure and specialized personnel.

KB Kookmin Bank plans to allocate more than 100 billion won to information security next year. Woori Bank is considering increasing spending on security systems by more than 20%, while also expanding its team of cybersecurity specialists.

Hana Bank is developing security initiatives worth tens of billions of won. NH NongHyup Bank intends to strengthen server protection and expand testing of artificial intelligence systems. Meanwhile, Shinhan Bank plans to bring in external experts, improve threat detection capabilities and establish an AI-powered security monitoring center.

Why Are Banks Investing More in Cybersecurity?

Financial institutions are facing increasingly sophisticated threats, ranging from phishing and ransomware to attacks designed to exploit vulnerabilities in digital banking platforms. The growing use of mobile banking and AI-powered financial services has created new opportunities for customers, but it has also expanded the potential attack surface for cybercriminals.

Artificial intelligence is becoming both a security tool and a potential source of risk. Banks can use AI to analyze enormous volumes of transactions, identify unusual behavior and detect suspicious activity faster than traditional systems. At the same time, cybercriminals can exploit AI to create more convincing phishing messages and automate certain types of attacks.

For South Korea’s major banks, the challenge is not simply to spend more money, but to ensure that investments translate into stronger protection for customers. This includes improving real-time monitoring, regularly testing security systems, training employees and responding quickly when suspicious activity is detected.

The increased spending also highlights a broader trend across the global financial sector: cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue but a core part of risk management and customer trust. As digital payments and online banking continue to grow, the ability to protect personal and financial data is becoming an increasingly important competitive advantage.