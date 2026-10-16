Peskov: Russia agrees with Trump on Zelensky
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow agrees with United States President Donald Trump's assessment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unwilling to reach a peace agreement.
"Even if we wanted to, it's impossible to discuss anything without the current Ukrainian leadership. But it's clear that Zelensky doesn't want to take responsibility and move toward a peaceful resolution. And here we completely agree with President Trump on this point," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier, Trump accused Zelensky of standing in the way of peace, saying the Ukrainian president is "not a good guy for us to deal with," adding that he is not "a big fan" of his. Meanwhile, Russian Security Council Deputy Dmitry Medvedev claimed Trump would not forgive Zelensky for what he described as his role in a potential Republican defeat in the upcoming US congressional election.
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