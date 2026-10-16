Azerbaijan, NATO discuss military education [PHOTOS]

16 October 2026 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On October 16, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a NATO delegation within the 3rd workshop of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative – 2026 and the Self-Evaluation Level 1 (SEL 1) exercise.

Colonel General K. Valiyev stressed the significance of Azerbaijan-NATO relations in training professional servicemen and emphasized the need to further develop these ties.

The meeting highlighted NATO’s important role in maintaining global peace and security, as well as the significance of mutual visits, meetings, exercises, and courses in various formats.

The sides also discussed prospects for developing cooperation with NATO in the field of military education and other issues of mutual interest.