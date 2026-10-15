Azerbaijan, Italy strengthen military cooperation [PHOTOS]
Baku hosts expert meeting on search and rescue pursuant to the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and the Defense General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Italian Republic.
A group of military personnel from the Italian Armed Forces is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting.
As part of the visit, the guests toured an Azerbaijan Air Force base, where they viewed aircraft and aviation assets in service, flight equipment, routine activities of military personnel, and their service conditions.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!