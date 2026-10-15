Azerbaijan, Italy strengthen military cooperation [PHOTOS]

15 October 2026 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Baku hosts expert meeting on search and rescue pursuant to the 2026 Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan between the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense and the Defense General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Italian Republic.

A group of military personnel from the Italian Armed Forces is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting.

As part of the visit, the guests toured an Azerbaijan Air Force base, where they viewed aircraft and aviation assets in service, flight equipment, routine activities of military personnel, and their service conditions.