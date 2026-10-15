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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Gold and silver rebound amid US interest rate uncertainty

15 October 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)
Gold and silver rebound amid US interest rate uncertainty
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold futures on the COMEX exchange in New York rose by ...

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