Jabbarov: Garabagh and East Zangezur emerging as new hubs for Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy

14 October 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

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The expansion of production capacities in Garabagh and East Zangezur is transforming the regions into new centres for the development of Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The minister made the remarks in an address to participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh (Rebuild Garabagh), held as part of Caspian Construction Week.

Jabbarov described the exhibition as an important platform for presenting reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories and highlighting emerging investment opportunities.

He noted that residential settlements developed under the smart city and smart village concepts, new transport corridors, green energy initiatives and social infrastructure projects reflect the state’s strategic vision for the development of Garabagh and East Zangezur.

According to the minister, systematic restoration and reconstruction activities have created favourable conditions for sustainable settlement, entrepreneurship and economic development.

Jabbarov highlighted the range of incentives available to businesses operating in the liberated territories, including tax and customs exemptions, concessional loans, loan guarantees, subsidies and industrial parks equipped with ready-made infrastructure.

He also referred to additional support mechanisms introduced through presidential decrees, including state assistance for transporting goods to foreign markets and compensation for customs clearance expenses.

These measures, he said, are intended to strengthen the competitiveness of businesses operating in the region and support their access to domestic and international markets.

The minister noted that the establishment of new manufacturing enterprises and the growing number of residents in the Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial parks demonstrate the development of the region’s industrial potential.

“These projects enable not only the meeting of domestic demand but also the export of competitive products and the formation of new value chains,” Jabbarov stated.

He added that Garabagh and East Zangezur offer considerable investment opportunities due to their natural resources, geographical location, energy potential, transport infrastructure and tourism prospects.

According to the minister, extraction activities have already begun at several mineral deposits, while agricultural projects are being implemented, particularly in horticulture and livestock farming.

Jabbarov also emphasised that the region’s transport and logistics potential would gain additional importance following the opening of the Zangezur Corridor.

Turning to tourism, he highlighted the regions’ historical heritage, natural landscapes, cultural monuments and therapeutic mineral water resources as promising areas for investment.

The minister invited business representatives to explore the economic opportunities available in Garabagh and East Zangezur and develop new projects.

“We are confident that the ‘Rebuild Garabagh’ exhibition will contribute to showcasing the region’s economic potential to the business community, fostering new investment initiatives and partnerships, and accelerating the region’s development,” Jabbarov said.

He concluded by thanking the exhibition’s organisers and partners and wishing participants productive meetings and successful cooperation.