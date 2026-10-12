Sybiha: Kyiv expected to open two EU clusters

12 October 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday that Kyiv expects the European Union to approve opening two more accession negotiating clusters on Tuesday, following parliament's adoption of education reforms aimed at safeguarding national minority rights.

After meeting Hungarian counterpart Anita Orban, Sybiha said the expected decision covers Cluster 2, "Internal Market," and Cluster 3, "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth."

Sybiha described the education amendments as fulfilling Ukraine's commitments under Cluster 1 and aligning minority protections with EU best practices, thanking Budapest for its support.

Hungary had already backed the negotiating positions for the two additional clusters last week.