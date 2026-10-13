Feature film '44' premiered at Heydar Aliyev Center [VIDEO]

13 October 2026 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The premiere of the feature film "44" was held yesterday at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The ceremony following the screening was marked by symbolic and proud moments.

At the end of the event, an announcement was made: "And now, we invite our heroes to the stage."

Although those present expected the film’s actors and creative team to appear on stage, the mothers of martyrs who lost their lives in the Patriotic War were invited instead.

The moment became one of the most emotional and memorable highlights of the ceremony.