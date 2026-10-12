Global growth slows to 2.6%, raising stakes for Azerbaijan’s economic shift

12 October 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The global economy is entering a period of slower expansion, with energy markets, international trade and technological investment shaping the outlook for 2026. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global economic growth is projected to reach 2.6% in 2026, compared with 2.9% in 2025. Developing economies are expected to grow by 4%, following 4.7% growth in the previous year. These figures highlight the growing importance of economic resilience, industrial development and strategic international partnerships.

International trade continues to provide a major foundation for economic activity. Global trade reached a record $35 trillion in 2025, representing an increase of approximately 7.5% from the previous year. UNCTAD projects that trade in goods and services will expand by around 4% in real terms during 2026. Higher energy prices contribute to rising trade values, alongside demand for manufactured products, technology and industrial equipment.

Asia remains a leading source of global economic momentum, accounting for a projected 59% of worldwide economic growth in 2026. India is forecast to expand by 7.3%, Indonesia by 5.2% and China by 4.5%. These economies benefit from large domestic markets, manufacturing capacity, infrastructure investment and expanding technological capabilities.

Such figures illustrate the growing importance of connections between Asia, Europe and emerging markets. Countries positioned along international transport routes can benefit from expanding commercial flows through logistics, warehousing, industrial production and financial services.

Energy security remains a central factor in the global economic outlook. Brent crude prices climbed from approximately $70 to more than $110 per barrel following the escalation of the Middle East crisis, illustrating the influence of geopolitical developments on international commodity markets.

For Azerbaijan, oil and natural gas provide an important foundation for export revenues, fiscal capacity and international economic cooperation. The country can combine these traditional strengths with investment in manufacturing, renewable energy, agriculture and transportation to create additional sources of economic value.

Official Azerbaijani statistics show that the national economy generated 102.05 billion manats in gross domestic product during January–September 2026, representing real growth of 1.5% year on year. The non-oil and gas sector expanded by 2.6%, while non-oil and gas industry increased by 5.4%. These figures demonstrate the contribution of domestic production to the country's broader economic development.

Strategic financial resources provide another important advantage. Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached approximately $89.38 billion as of September 30, 2026, an annual increase of 9.7%. External public debt stood at approximately $4.51 billion, creating a substantial reserve position relative to the country's recorded public external obligations.

Economic diversification offers Azerbaijan significant opportunities to strengthen its long-term competitiveness. Manufacturing, mining, metallurgy, agriculture and food processing can increase domestic value creation and expand export opportunities.

The non-oil and gas industrial sector generated approximately 16.56 billion manats in output during January–September 2026, with real growth of 5.4%. This performance provides a useful foundation for further investment in industrial capacity, modern equipment and higher-value production.

Transport and storage services expanded by 10% during the same period, while information and communication services grew by 11.1%. These figures highlight two sectors capable of supporting Azerbaijan's transition towards a broader, more technologically advanced economic structure.

Agriculture also offers considerable potential through food processing, irrigation technology, storage facilities and export-oriented production. Investment across these industries can strengthen domestic supply chains and generate additional demand for engineering, transportation and professional services.

Azerbaijan's geographical position creates valuable opportunities through the Middle Corridor, connecting China and Central Asia with the South Caucasus, Türkiye and European markets. Rising demand for diversified transport routes increases the strategic importance of railways, seaports, logistics centres and efficient customs systems.

Modern transport infrastructure can generate revenue across several interconnected activities, including freight handling, distribution, warehousing and industrial services. Stronger commercial links with Central Asian economies also create opportunities for joint ventures, agricultural trade and manufacturing partnerships.

Artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are reshaping international investment. The World Trade Organization reported a 67% year-on-year increase in trade in AI-related goods, including semiconductors and servers, during the period covered by its October 2026 outlook. This trend demonstrates the growing commercial importance of computing infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

Azerbaijan can benefit through digital public services, modern financial technology, advanced industrial systems and professional training. Combined with energy resources, financial reserves and regional connectivity, these investments can support productivity and create new opportunities for businesses.

The global economy's projected 2.6% growth rate in 2026 presents a compelling case for strategic planning. Azerbaijan's $89.38 billion in strategic reserves, expanding non-oil industries and transport connections provide a strong platform for further development. By directing investment towards productive industries, technology and regional trade, the country can strengthen economic resilience and expand its role as a commercial bridge between Europe and Asia.