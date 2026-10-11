Israeli military announces killing of Hamas commander in southern Gaza

11 October 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the killing of Hisham Jamal Abu Qala, a platoon commander in Hamas’ elite Nukhba unit, in an airstrike on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF press service, Abu Qala was one of the organisers of the attack on the Kisufim military outpost during the October 7, 2023, assault and was involved in the abduction of Israeli hostages.

The Israeli military claims that Abu Qala had recently organised attacks targeting Israeli troops and civilians, repeatedly violated the ceasefire and worked to restore Hamas’ combat capabilities.

The IDF said the airstrike was carried out to eliminate the threat Abu Qala allegedly posed to Israel.