Azerbaijan’s fixed capital investment rises 10.9%
Azerbaijan’s investment in fixed capital reached AZN 14.69 billion in January–September 2026, marking a 10.9% increase compared with the same period last year.
According to AzerNEWS, citing the State Statistical Committee, total investment amounted to AZN 14.6886 billion during the first nine months of the year.
Investment in the non-oil and gas sector totalled AZN 9.8134 billion, representing a 3.1% year-on-year increase.
Non-oil and gas investment accounted for approximately 66.8% of total fixed capital investment during the reporting period. The figures indicate continued growth in investment activity, with the non-oil economy attracting the larger share of capital spending.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!