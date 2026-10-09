US warns of further Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

9 October 2026 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has warned of a risk that Yemen’s Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, could expand its military operations across the kingdom following attacks on an airport in Riyadh.

This was stated in a statement issued by the diplomatic mission.

"Ansar Allah is conducting military operations against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports. The military conflict could escalate further," the embassy said.

The embassy also advised US citizens to avoid traveling to areas along the border with Yemen and to remain vigilant.

Earlier, Saudi authorities reported an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. According to local authorities, at least three Saudi citizens were killed and several others were injured.

In a statement on X, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said the first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second struck an aircraft belonging to Saudi state carrier Saudia.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Thursday they had attacked the airport with two cruise missiles.

Photo: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images