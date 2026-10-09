President: Azerbaijan is also ready to assume the CIS chairmanship in 2028
“I would like to express my gratitude for supporting the decision on Azerbaijan's co-chairmanship in the CIS in 2027. We regard this as evidence of high trust in our country and are ready to actively participate in the implementation of common tasks,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a limited-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenbashi.
"Azerbaijan is also ready to assume the CIS chairmanship in 2028 and organize the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in the autumn of that year," the head of state emphasized.
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