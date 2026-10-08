Yemeni army says 1,860 Houthi fighters killed in strikes

8 October 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A total of 1,860 Houthi fighters have been killed in strikes targeting the group’s positions in Yemen, according to the country’s military command.

The SANA news agency reported the figures, citing the military command.

The army affiliated with Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it had carried out at least 2,103 targeted operations against Houthi positions on various fronts, resulting in the deaths of 1,860 militants.

According to SANA, the army spokesperson said in a statement that the military had also destroyed “hundreds of pieces of equipment, logistical assets and military facilities” belonging to the Houthis.