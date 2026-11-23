Herzog calls West Bank violence by Jews 'despicable'
Israeli President Isaac Herzog strongly criticized attacks by Jewish extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank, saying they contradict Israel's values and cannot be justified.
"There is no room for ambiguity here, violence by Jewish extremists against innocent people and communities in the West Bank or anywhere else, is despicable and deserves strong condemnation," Herzog says. He also said Israeli authorities were pursuing those responsible, with investigations and prosecutions expected to follow under the law.
Army Radio had reported that settler violence during the West Bank olive harvest increased by 74% over the past two years.
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