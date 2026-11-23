23 November 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

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Financial systems across the South Caucasus face elevated credit and currency risks due to persistently high dollarization and rapid growth in consumer lending, according to a World Bank report.

The assessment highlights vulnerabilities affecting banking sectors across Europe and Central Asia, including the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the Western Balkans and Ukraine.

According to the World Bank, financial institutions in these regions are facing additional pressure from geopolitical tensions, domestic political uncertainty and growing exposure to government debt.

High levels of dollarization, particularly the widespread use of foreign currencies in lending and deposits, remain a significant source of vulnerability. Rapid expansion in consumer lending is also increasing credit risks within financial systems.

Geopolitical tensions and sanctions add pressure

The report notes that banks maintaining close relationships with Russian financial institutions or clients continue to face challenges associated with international sanctions and correspondent banking arrangements.

Financial institutions are increasingly exposed to de-risking practices, under which international banks restrict or terminate business relationships to reduce potential regulatory and sanctions-related risks.

The possibility of secondary sanctions has further complicated cross-border financial operations for institutions with connections to Russia.

Beyond geopolitical risks, the World Bank identifies the growing interdependence between sovereign debt and domestic banking systems as another major concern for emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs).

"This interdependence poses a serious threat to countries exposed to the risk of debt stress, as it constrains private sector financing and can lead to simultaneous high-cost crises in the banking system and public finances," the report states.

Banks increase exposure to government debt

According to the World Bank, the median public debt-to-GDP ratio across emerging market and developing economies has increased from 37% to 55% over the past decade.

In 2024, sovereign debt instruments accounted for a median of 15% of banking-sector assets in these economies.

However, in 10% of the financial systems examined, the share of sovereign debt exceeded 28% of total banking assets.

The report indicates that banks have substantially increased their holdings of government debt in several regions, including Europe and Central Asia, South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa.

This trend has coincided with declining foreign investor participation in domestic-currency government bond markets.

Over the past five years, the average share of non-resident investors in these markets has fallen from 22% to 16%.

The World Bank warns that growing bank exposure to sovereign debt could reduce the availability of financing for private businesses while increasing the risk of financial instability during periods of government debt distress.

Ukraine and Türkiye face additional banking vulnerabilities

The report also identifies country-specific challenges affecting major financial systems in Europe and Central Asia.

In Ukraine, state-owned banks continue to hold substantial volumes of non-performing loans, contributing to systemic vulnerabilities in the banking sector.

Türkiye's banking system, meanwhile, faces significant currency and increasing credit risks associated with depreciation of the national currency, persistent inflation and constraints on foreign exchange reserves.

The World Bank's findings underline the importance of managing foreign currency exposure, monitoring consumer credit growth and limiting excessive concentration of sovereign debt within banking portfolios.