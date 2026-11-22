22 November 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

This comes amid heightened aerial and drone attacks in Sudan's ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Military sources stated that ground-based air defense systems were actively dealing with the objects over the region, adding no further details regarding the origin of the targets or damage caused.

Sudanese air defenses intercepted unidentified hostile objects in the skies over Khartoum state, according to Al Jazeera.

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