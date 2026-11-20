20 November 2026 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia has appointed Samvel Mkrtchyan as its new ambassador to Russia, replacing Gurgen Arsenyan, as relations between Yerevan and Moscow continue to face strains over regional security, foreign policy and Armenia's growing engagement with Western partners.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed the appointment decree following a proposal submitted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The decision was published on the Armenian president's official website.

Mkrtchyan succeeds Gurgen Arsenyan, who had served as Armenia's ambassador to Russia since August 2024.

The diplomatic reshuffle comes against the backdrop of a broader reassessment of Armenia's relationship with Russia, traditionally one of its principal political, economic and security partners.

Security disagreements and Armenia's Western pivot

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent years, particularly following Armenia's criticism of Russia and the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) over their response to security challenges involving Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan's government has repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of the CSTO's security commitments, while Moscow has maintained that it continues to fulfill its obligations towards Armenia.

Armenia froze its participation in the CSTO in 2024, marking a significant departure from its previous reliance on Russian-led security structures.

The Armenian government has simultaneously sought closer cooperation with the European Union and the United States, including through political dialogue, security assistance and economic partnerships.

These developments have generated disagreements with Moscow, which has expressed concern over the growing Western presence in the South Caucasus.

The appointment also follows a diplomatic dispute over Mkrtchyan's candidacy. Earlier in November, Armenian media reported that Moscow had allegedly declined to approve his nomination, potentially because of his previous diplomatic assignments in Europe. Russia's Foreign Ministry rejected those reports, stating that they were inaccurate.

Mkrtchyan previously served as Armenia's ambassador to Poland and Lebanon, represented the country at NATO and headed the European affairs department of Armenia's Foreign Ministry. His diplomatic background comes at a time when Yerevan is seeking closer relations with European institutions while maintaining substantial economic ties with Russia.

Meanwhile, outgoing ambassador Gurgen Arsenyan confirmed on November 19 that he would return to Armenia before the New Year. He attributed his departure to the completion of his two-year term and rejected suggestions that he had failed to meet the government's expectations.