Azerbaijan-Armenia trade reaches nearly $120 million in first nine months of 2026
Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Armenia reached approximately $119.91 million in January–September 2026, with petroleum products accounting for the overwhelming majority of Azerbaijani exports.
According to the reported trade figures, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $23.45 million to Armenia during the first nine months of the year, with petroleum products representing approximately 97.4% of the total.
Diesel fuel accounted for the largest share of exports. During the reporting period, Azerbaijan supplied Armenia with 18,910 tonnes of diesel worth $20.09 million.
In addition, Azerbaijan exported 1,950.85 tonnes of motor gasoline with an octane rating below 95, valued at $1.59 million.
Exports of AI-95 motor gasoline amounted to 1,743.22 tonnes, generating approximately $1.17 million.
Beyond petroleum products, Azerbaijan also exported 236.64 tonnes of plastic construction components to Armenia, with a total value of $599,620.
Imports from Armenia reach $96.46 million
During the same period, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $96.46 million from Armenia, according to the reported figures.
Aluminum foil accounted for the largest share of these imports, with 19.41 tonnes valued at $95.34 million.
Smaller quantities of fresh roses and men's clothing were also imported from Armenia.
Based on the reported export and import values, bilateral trade turnover totaled approximately $119.91 million during the first three quarters of 2026.
However, the figures indicate a trade deficit of $73.01 million for Azerbaijan, rather than the positive balance of $23.35 million stated in the original data.
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