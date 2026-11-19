19 November 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has identified the parliamentary opposition as the principal remaining obstacle to achieving lasting peace with Azerbaijan, while proposing a constitutional referendum that could determine his political future.

Speaking during a parliamentary question-and-answer session, Pashinyan argued that the opposition's stance was preventing the peace process from becoming definitive and irreversible.

According to the Armenian prime minister, the opposition has positioned itself as the main obstacle to normalization with Azerbaijan.

He outlined two possible approaches: increasing public pressure on opposition forces to change their position or pursuing political processes that would result in those forces no longer being represented in parliament.

Pashinyan characterized the remaining issues in the peace process as largely technical, suggesting that domestic political resistance had become the central challenge.

Pashinyan links political future to constitutional referendum

In a subsequent statement at a Cabinet meeting, Pashinyan challenged the opposition to support a referendum on the government's proposed new Constitution, offering to resign if voters reject the document.

Conversely, he pledged not to seek another term as prime minister in the next elections if the proposed Constitution receives public approval.

“I propose to the opposition that we go to a referendum. If the people reject the Constitution, I will resign. If the people vote ‘yes’ to the Constitution, I will not be a candidate for prime minister in the next elections,” Pashinyan said.

The prime minister explained that he had partially presented the proposal during the previous day's parliamentary discussions and wanted to clarify its terms.

He also announced that the preliminary draft of Armenia's new Constitution would be published next week.

Pashinyan acknowledged that the document would require further revisions but stressed that its underlying principles must remain consistent with his government's political vision.

“The draft Constitution must definitely be revised, but it cannot cross the ideological red lines of ‘Real Armenia,’” he stated.

The constitutional initiative has become a central issue in Armenia's peace negotiations with Azerbaijan. Baku has called for the removal of constitutional references it considers to imply territorial claims against Azerbaijan, while Armenian authorities maintain that constitutional reform is a domestic matter.

The proposed referendum also faces a parliamentary hurdle. Pashinyan's ruling Civil Contract party holds 64 of the National Assembly's 105 seats, six short of the 70 votes required to put the draft Constitution to a referendum. Opposition factions have rejected his proposal, questioning his pledge to leave office and arguing that the constitutional changes are being pursued under pressure from Azerbaijan.

The draft Constitution is expected to be released before the end of November, potentially setting the stage for further political confrontation over the referendum and the next steps in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.