18 November 2026 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

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Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan has proposed discussing restrictions on the number of vehicles circulating in the Armenian capital amid growing public dissatisfaction over traffic congestion, overcrowded public transport and persistent delays.

The proposal follows criticism from Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who expressed frustration with the city's traffic conditions in a social media video published on November 10.

"Getting from one place to another in Yerevan is enough for a heart attack," Hakobyan said, referring to the difficulties of travelling across the capital.

Despite extensive public transport reforms, including the purchase of new buses and the replacement of older minibuses, Yerevan continues to experience significant transportation problems.

Residents have repeatedly complained about lengthy traffic jams during peak hours, overcrowded buses and bus stops, and delays affecting public transport services.

Addressing the issue during a municipal administrative meeting on Monday, Avinyan described the city's transport difficulties as a "multilayered" problem.

He identified several contributing factors, including the growing number of privately owned vehicles, population growth and poor driving habits.

"The first issue we need to discuss is limiting the number of cars circulating in Yerevan. If [critics] tell us that we are once again talking about restrictions, I want to insist that we are already living under restrictions today, because the number of cars has already restricted all of us. Worst of all, it has restricted public transport," Avinyan said.

The mayor indicated that potential measures to regulate vehicle numbers would be presented for public discussion later in November.

However, the municipal authorities have not yet announced specific restrictions or provided details about how such measures might be implemented.