18 November 2026 10:08 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The third workshop of the “Carpet of Life” project, organized by the BA Cultural Center, has taken place in a warm and creative atmosphere in the French city of Pau, bringing together participants interested in traditional craftsmanship, cultural exchange and the preservation of heritage.

The workshop aimed to promote discovery, encourage the exchange of experience and pass traditional skills from one generation to the next, offering participants an opportunity to explore the art of traditional carpet weaving.

During the event, participants learned about different stages of textile production, from wool spinning to carpet weaving. Dorothée Dodon, who has a particular interest in wool processing, demonstrated how wool fibers are transformed into yarn and shared her knowledge and practical experience with the group.

Her presentation gave participants hands-on insight into traditional techniques and helped them gain a deeper understanding of the skills and craftsmanship behind textile production.

One of the most memorable moments of the workshop was the personal story shared by Sophie, one of the participants. She revealed that learning to weave carpets had been a long-held dream and that the “Carpet of Life” project had finally given her the opportunity to make it a reality.

Sophie also expressed her determination to continue learning the craft and further develop her skills.

Her experience reflects the project's central mission: making traditional craftsmanship accessible to everyone, fostering cultural connections and encouraging creativity through collective participation.

The initiative has also attracted attention from regional media. Sud Ouest, one of France's leading regional newspapers, has expressed interest in the cultural and community-focused project.

According to Billura Bernard, founder of the BA Cultural Center, “Carpet of Life” is about much more than textile art. It is an initiative designed to bring people together through shared traditions, preserve traditional craftsmanship and pass valuable knowledge on to future generations while creating a collective cultural memory.

Through its workshops, the project continues to highlight the importance of cultural exchange, community participation and the preservation of traditional arts.

The third workshop of the “Carpet of Life” project, organized by the BA Cultural Center, has taken place in a warm and creative atmosphere in the French city of Pau, bringing together participants interested in traditional craftsmanship, cultural exchange and the preservation of heritage.

The workshop aimed to promote discovery, encourage the exchange of experience and pass traditional skills from one generation to the next, offering participants an opportunity to explore the art of traditional carpet weaving.

During the event, participants learned about different stages of textile production, from wool spinning to carpet weaving. Dorothée Dodon, who has a particular interest in wool processing, demonstrated how wool fibers are transformed into yarn and shared her knowledge and practical experience with the group.

Her presentation gave participants hands-on insight into traditional techniques and helped them gain a deeper understanding of the skills and craftsmanship behind textile production.

One of the most memorable moments of the workshop was the personal story shared by Sophie, one of the participants. She revealed that learning to weave carpets had been a long-held dream and that the “Carpet of Life” project had finally given her the opportunity to make it a reality.

Sophie also expressed her determination to continue learning the craft and further develop her skills.

Her experience reflects the project's central mission: making traditional craftsmanship accessible to everyone, fostering cultural connections and encouraging creativity through collective participation.

The initiative has also attracted attention from regional media. Sud Ouest, one of France's leading regional newspapers, has expressed interest in the cultural and community-focused project.

According to Billura Bernard, founder of the BA Cultural Center, “Carpet of Life” is about much more than textile art. It is an initiative designed to bring people together through shared traditions, preserve traditional craftsmanship and pass valuable knowledge on to future generations while creating a collective cultural memory.

Through its workshops, the project continues to highlight the importance of cultural exchange, community participation and the preservation of traditional arts.