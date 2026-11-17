17 November 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, on November 17.

During the conversation, the sides recalled with satisfaction the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Georgia in April this year, as well as Mariam Kvrivishvili's visit to Azerbaijan and meeting with the head of state last year. They noted that these visits had contributed to the development of bilateral relations.

The Vice Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his greetings be conveyed to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze as well.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various areas, based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness.

They emphasized that the energy and transport projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia are of vital importance to the wider region.

During the conversation, the sides highlighted the role of reciprocal visits at various levels in developing bilateral ties. They also exchanged views on increasing trade turnover and further strengthening cooperation in connectivity, energy, investment, and other areas.