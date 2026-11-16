ECB's Vujcic: Iran war keeps pushing inflation up

16 November 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Boris Vujcic said on Monday that the war in Iran and the accompanying energy crisis continue to push euro area inflation higher, while underlying inflation remains broadly stable. He predicted the conflict will likely continue exerting upward pressure on prices, which will be somewhat mitigated by subdued growth due to weaker confidence and rising borrowing costs.

He noted that optimism surrounding artificial intelligence has helped maintain growth, although he pointed to the recent volatility in the AI market as proof that the ECB should "remain cautious about AI valuations."

Vujcic also named several AI-related issues as a source of risk to the Eurozone's financial system, such as growing debt and equity exposures to AI-linked companies, circular financing, surging equity issuance and cybersecurity concerns. Other threats to the financial system include rising sovereign debt levels and the growing share of the non-bank financial sector, which also plays an "increasingly important role" in financing AI infrastructure and is vulnerable to AI market volatility.