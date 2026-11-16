Azerbaijan signs agreement to host 27th WPC Energy Congress in Baku in 2030 [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between WPC Energy and the Azerbaijan National Committee of WPC Energy concerning the organisation of the 27th WPC Energy Congress, scheduled to take place in Baku in 2030.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and WPC Energy President Pedro Miras during a meeting at the Ministry of Energy.

During the meeting, the parties discussed preparations for the upcoming congress, organisational arrangements and opportunities for cooperation in the lead-up to the international event.

Azerbaijan's selection as the host country for the 27th WPC Energy Congress was officially confirmed on April 21, 2026.

Established in 1933, the WPC Energy Congress is held every two years and is regarded as one of the leading international platforms for dialogue and cooperation in the global energy sector.

The congress brings together representatives from across the energy industry to discuss major challenges, emerging developments and practical solutions concerning global energy production, consumption and sustainability.

Hosting the event in 2030 is expected to provide Azerbaijan with additional opportunities to strengthen its position in the international energy sector and expand strategic partnerships with global energy stakeholders.

Originally established in 1933 as the World Petroleum Council, the organisation has operated under the name WPC Energy since 2023.

WPC Energy brings together representatives from 60 countries, collectively accounting for approximately 96% of global energy production and consumption.

The organisation operates through a network of national committees, including the Azerbaijan National Committee of WPC Energy, established in 2005.