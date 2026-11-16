Azerbaijan, Georgia move to accelerate cross-border rail freight operations

16 November 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A delegation led by Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) Chairman Rovshan Rustamov has visited the Boyuk Kesik, Gardabani and Tbilisi railway stations in Georgia to discuss ways to improve cross-border rail transportation between the two countries.

ADY announced the visit in a statement.

During the visit, the delegation held discussions with the management of Georgian Railways on expanding cooperation to make rail freight transportation between Azerbaijan and Georgia more efficient and accelerate border-crossing procedures.

The parties reviewed train reception, processing and dispatch operations at the stations, as well as the capacity of the existing railway infrastructure.

Particular attention was paid to reducing the time required for freight and passenger trains to cross the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, optimizing border and customs control procedures, ensuring uninterrupted train movements and eliminating potential delays.

At Gardabani and Tbilisi stations, the delegation also examined ongoing efforts to improve transportation management, coordinate train movements and streamline operational procedures.

Both sides emphasized the importance of improving operational mechanisms, simplifying technical procedures, eliminating duplicate operations and ensuring the timely exchange of information.

The meeting also reviewed progress in implementing previous agreements. The parties reported positive results in ensuring uninterrupted train movements along the Boyuk Kesik-Tbilisi-Boyuk Kesik route and optimizing technical inspections of railway wagons.

According to ADY, new operational arrangements introduced under the previous agreements have made it possible to halve the time required for freight trains to cross the border.

The measures are expected to strengthen railway connectivity between Azerbaijan and Georgia, improve the efficiency of international freight transportation, reduce transit times and enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor.