Azerbaijan takes new steps to strengthen cybersecurity education [PHOTOS]

14 November 2026 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A report event for the project titled "Information Security Development Program for Computer Science Teachers and Students", implemented by the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (AKTA), has been held at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).

The event also included a coordination meeting of university cybersecurity clubs established at AKTA's initiative.

According to AKTA, the association's Executive Director, Rauf Cabarov, opened the event by highlighting the project's importance and outlining its achievements.

AKTA expert Lala Karimova subsequently presented the findings of the research conducted as part of the project. Ayaz Abushov, Deputy Head of the Education System Informatization Department under the Ministry of Science and Education, also addressed the participants, discussing the project's contributions and the broader digitalization efforts being implemented across Azerbaijan's education system.

A methodological and educational guide on information security, developed specifically for computer science teachers, was also presented. Bahruz Aliyev, Secretary of AKTA's Education Committee, provided details about the preparation process, the guide's content and its intended application in teaching.

During the meeting, AKTA Secretary General Fidan Ahmadova delivered a presentation on the current activities of university cybersecurity clubs, their development opportunities and future plans.

Participants also discussed preparations for the "Youth CTF Cup", scheduled for November, including team training and the participation of university cybersecurity clubs.

Zaur Gasimov, founder and director of Millisec, an AKTA member company involved in organizing the competition, outlined the CTF Cup's format, rules and practical challenges designed for participants.

The event provided an opportunity to present the project's results, discuss ways to strengthen information security education and explore initiatives aimed at improving young people's cybersecurity knowledge and practical skills.