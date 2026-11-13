Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of “Steps in Silence” film produced by Baku Media Center [PHOTOS]

13 November 2026 00:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On November 12, the Nizami Cinema Center hosted the presentation of the documentary film “Steps in Silence,” produced by the Baku Media Center.

The event was attended by Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, government officials, cultural figures, and members of the film’s creative team.

Guests first viewed an exhibition highlighting the film’s subject matter, demining efforts, and the daily lives of women working in this field.

Addressing the audience before the screening, military journalist Heydar Mirza emphasized that the threat of landmines is one of the most serious humanitarian challenges facing Azerbaijan. He highlighted the importance of demining operations in the liberated territories and the mission carried out by those involved in this work.

He noted that in 2021, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) cameraman Siraj Abishov were killed in a landmine explosion while performing their professional duties in Kalbajar. The tragedy once again demonstrated the serious threat posed by landmines to military personnel, civilians, and journalists.

Speaking at the event, Vugar Suleymanov, chairman of the board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), noted that since November 2020, a total of 444 people in Azerbaijan have become victims of landmines, 73 of whom have lost their lives.

He added that, according to the agency’s analysis, approximately 60 percent of mine incidents have occurred beyond the front line, indicating that the liberated territories were mined in a haphazard manner.

According to Vugar Suleymanov, 11,667 square kilometers of the liberated territories are currently classified as suspected areas contaminated by landmines and other unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Umud Mirzayev, president of the International Eurasia Press Fund and a member of the board of the Azerbaijan Press Council, highlighted the importance of the film in drawing international attention to the landmine issue.

He stressed that the ongoing landmine threat in the liberated territories is a serious humanitarian issue requiring the attention not only of Azerbaijan but also of the international community.

Such films demonstrate the scale of the danger and bring the dedication and daily struggles of demining personnel, particularly women, to a wider audience.

The guests then watched the full-length documentary “Steps in Silence.”

The documentary tells the story of an all-female demining team. It follows the women’s lives, showing how, despite their extremely dangerous work, they set aside their professional responsibilities at home to spend time with their loved ones as mothers and wives.

The film has already received international recognition. It had its world premiere in the competition programme of the 66th Krakow Film Festival, one of Europe’s oldest film festivals, where it won the Best Cinematography award.

The documentary has also been featured in Modern Times Review, a Europe-based digital and print magazine specializing in documentaries and books. International audiences can find detailed information about the film on the platform.

The film also received a Special Jury Mention at the NNW International Film Festival in Gdynia, Poland, and was screened for international audiences at the Astra Film Festival in Romania.

These achievements have created further opportunities for “Steps in Silence” to reach international audiences and bring its important story to viewers in more countries.

The film attracted considerable interest at its presentation at the Nizami Cinema Center. The creative team was invited onto the stage after the screening.

In their remarks, screenwriter Fariz Ahmadov and director of photography Mateusz Czuchnowski thanked everyone involved in bringing the project to life, particularly executive producer Arzu Aliyeva, President of the Baku Media Center, for her support.

The film is co-produced by the Baku Media Center, Drygas Film Production, and Polish Television (TVP), with financial support from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ARKA, and the Polish Film Institute.

Arzu Aliyeva is the film’s executive producer. The production team also includes co-producer Vita Żelakevičiūtė (Poland), producer Orman Aliyev, screenwriters Fariz Ahmadov and Ismayil Iman, director of photography Mateusz Czuchnowski, editor Rasim Ismayilov, and creative producers Maciej Drygas (Poland) and Tahir Aliyev.

Since its establishment, the Baku Media Center has attached great importance to preserving Azerbaijan’s historical heritage and conveying the truth.

The Center has produced numerous films covering various chapters of the country’s history, many of which have attracted considerable public interest. These include “Target Baku,” “Heritage,” “The Last Session,” “Eternal Assignment,” “We,” “Shusha, You Are Free!” and “Taghiyev.”

The trailer for “Steps in Silence” is available here.